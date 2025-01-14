Valley Center native, Eaton Fire victim begins insurance claim process

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) - A Valley Center native whose home was lost in the Eaton Fire is back in San Diego County and has begun the insurance process.

For Daryl Bilandzija, most of his unplanned trip back to Valley Center has been spent, glued to a deck chair, as he starts his insurance claim.

“It's like a full-time job. My first call was to my insurance company to start a claim,” said Bilandzija.

The job he never wanted began hours after he, his wife and teenage son evacuated from their Altadena home on Tuesday night, with flames a half mile away.

“It was moving so quickly, upwards of 90 miles per hour winds. It was very ominous,” said Bilandzija.

The next morning, he and his wife drove back in his neighborhood.

"An entire neighborhood, wiped out. City block after city block after city block. It looked like a bomb went off and houses were just incinerated instantly,” said Bilandzija.

The home he and his wife bought nearly two decades ago—their forever home—would not escape the devastation.

“Walked up close to our house. I tried to record, but I was so overwhelmed with what I was seeing, I couldn't even hold the camera,” said Bilandzija.

Daryl's family then made their way to his mother's home in Valley Center. Nearby, a daughter is attending UC San Diego.

“Emotionally, I’m still numb to the situation ... waves of loss and sadness are the primary feelings,” said Bilandzija.

As Bilandzija grapples with what he's lot, he tries to focus on the task in front of him. He’s gone back and forth with his insurance company, Farmers Insurance. He says the carrier is now helping him find a rental. Bilandzija has begun making a list of lost items, piecing together videos of the inside of the house. He's also filled out the initial application for FEMA assistance.

"They said they would be able to provide assistance for moving and relocation,” said Bilandzija.

He and his wife, both teachers, hope to stay near Altadena as they rebuild.

“There is comfort in rebuilding, not just our home, but helping rebuild our community … helping each other return to our neighborhood to the place we called home,” said Bilandzija.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up the help the family with living and other expenses.