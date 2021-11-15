Valley Center man arrested after fleeing crash, injuring officer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 37-year-old Valley Center man was arrested after trying to flee a hit and run and injuring an officer, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were dispatched to a crash on northbound Interstate 15 at Miramar Way at about 4:38 a.m. When officers arrived, they found multiple cars involved, including a Chevrolet Camaro, Pontiac sedan and a white sedan.

The driver in the white sedan attempted to drive away, but an officer tried to stop it by reaching into the car and attempting to turn off the car. The driver, identified as Jesse Dylan Cesmat took off, dragging the officer. The officer was able to free himself and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cesmat was later arrested in Valley Center, CHP said.

He’s facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a peace officer with force and felony hit and run, causing injury.