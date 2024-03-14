VA announces 2024 goal to help hundreds of San Diego homeless veterans get permanent housing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday announced its 2024 goal to help nearly 900 veterans living in San Diego experiencing homelessness get into permanent housing.

The VA said that to date, it has already housed 318 homeless veterans in San Diego.

With San Diego having one of the highest homeless veteran populations, the VA aims to place at least 851 veterans experiencing homelessness into permanent housing.

A second goal is to ensure 95% of those veterans do not return to homelessness. A third goal also includes giving Veterans wrap around services.

That's where nonprofits like the Veteran's Village of San Diego come in.

Akilah Templeton, President & CEO of Veterans Village of San Diego, said their organization has already helped hundreds of veterans get into permanent housing across San Diego County by addressing some of their unique challenges.

Templeton said among the reasons San Diego military vets face homelessness or return to homelessness, after being placed in permanent housing, is due to lack of affordable housing, crisis situations, employment, and they're even seeing more and more veteran families struggle to keep permanent housing.

"What can often lead to homeless issues for combat veterans is post traumatic stress disorder or maybe substance use that came out of an attempt to cope with some mental health symptoms," Templeton said. "We try to create approaches that are individualized . We really look at the person and then we focus on helping that individual to face the challenges that are specific to them."

