Utility line fire causes brief outage to nearly 300 SDG&E customers

Posted at 9:58 PM, Mar 08, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A utility line arced and caught fire in the Old Town neighborhood of San Diego Tuesday evening, causing a brief power outage for nearly 300 customers.

The outage was reported just before 6:30 p.m. after the utility line located off the east side of Interstate 5 near Old Town San Diego State Historic Park caught fire, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

About 295 SDG&E customers in the Lindbergh Field, Ocean Beach, Golden Hills, Center City, Balboa Park and Midway areas lost power as San Diego Fire- Rescue Department units doused the burning utility line.

SDG&E reported that power was restored to its customers by about 8:15 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

