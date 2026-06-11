Utah father to appear in San Diego federal court after fleeing to Mexico with his two children

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Utah father is set to appear in a San Diego federal courtroom on Friday for an international parental kidnapping charge.

According to the United States Attorney's Office District of Utah, Dane Stephen Richman, 46, of Saratoga Springs, Utah, fled to Mexico with his two small children.

When Richman did not show up to return the children to their mother on May 23, after their court-ordered scheduled visitation, officers went to Richman's home for a wellness check. There, police found the home empty and discovered Richman quit his job, abandoned his home in Saratoga Springs and cleaned out his bank accounts, according to the D.A.'s office.

Court documents say Richman had contacted the children's mother, who lives in Washington, to say he had gone camping in California, when in fact Richman took the children to Southern California and crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

FBI joined the search for the two children and worked with Mexican authorities to locate Richman and the children in San Felipe, Mexico, the D.A.'s office adds.

Mexican authorities arrested Richman and took custody of the children. The children were reunited with their mother, and the Utah State Court granted her temporary sole custody of the minor children.

“We are profoundly grateful that these children have been safely returned home,” said U.S. Attorney Melissa Holyoak of the District of Utah. “This outcome is the result of swift coordination between our local and federal law enforcement partners and the Mexican authorities. These dedicated professionals acted with the utmost urgency and care to ensure the children’s safe return.”

Richman is set for a detention hearing on Friday afternoon at the San Diego federal court.

Prosecutors have requested that Richman be extradited to Utah.