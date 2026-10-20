USS Abraham Lincoln leaving San Diego for new home port in Washington

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The USS Abraham Lincoln will leave San Diego permanently after recently returning from a near-record deployment in the Middle East, military officials said.

"USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) will shift its home port from San Diego to Bremerton, Washington, later this year to complete a long-planned maintenance availability. The relocation will be executed as a permanent change of station for the crew and family members," the U.S. Pacific Fleet posted Monday on X.

The USS Lincoln arrived in San Diego in January 2020, serving as the flagship for Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3. Navy officials said the carrier "repeatedly demonstrated unmatched multi-theater combat lethality and safeguarded critical sea lanes across the Indo-Pacific and Middle Eastern theaters."

The ship returned to San Diego on Oct. 8 after supporting military operations during the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran, dubbed Operation Epic Fury. It has a complement of more than 5,000 sailors and Marines.

It was at sea without a port call for 286 days, the second-longest deployment since the Vietnam War, with more than 300 consecutive days overseas. The USS Gerald R. Ford set the record for longest deployment by an aircraft carrier at 326 days, which ended earlier this year.

The long deployment led to reports of low morale and mental health issues on the part of some crew members, and complaints by some in Congress.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced that sailors and Marines who served on the carrier were offered mental health services.

The Navy added that throughout the home port shift process, sailors and their families will have access to resources to prepare for the transition.

"Home port shifts are part of the Navy's continued commitment to the strategic dispersal of ships," the Navy said in a statement announcing the change. "Regularly scheduled depot-level maintenance maximizes the lifespan of our Navy vessels and keeps our fleets lethal, modern, and ready to defend the nation. The work conducted during the maintenance period will maximize the lifespan of Abraham Lincoln and re-establish the carrier at the highest state of material and combat readiness."

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