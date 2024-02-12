USGS reports series of earthquakes near El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (CNS) - A series of earthquakes have been reported near El Centro Monday, the largest a 4.8 magnitude just before midnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was a half mile northwest of El Centro and struck at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. It was 3.6 miles south of Imperial and 9 miles northwest of Calexico.

It was about 10 miles deep.

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported at 6:15 a.m. and centered 0.8 miles southeast of El Centro.

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake was reported at 6:04 a.m. and centered 0.4 miles east southeast of El Centro.

A 3.0 magnitude aftershock was reported at 3:33 a.m. and centered 1.6 miles northwest of El Centro.

A 3.6 magnitude aftershock was reported centered about six-tenths of mile southeast of El Centro at 2:18 a.m.

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake was reported at 12:59 a.m. Monday followed by three smaller quakes at 1:26 a.m., 1:30 a.m. and 1:38 a.m.

There have been 16 earthquakes reported near El Centro and Imperial since midnight.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

