USD unveils 'Angels Unawares' sculpture honoring migrants on International Migrants Day

For first-year student Yuridia Ortega, seeing the sculpture "Angels Unawares" on the University of San Diego campus felt like a blessing. She had encountered the original version just months earlier while visiting Rome.

"I was just like in Saint Peter's Basilica and in Saint Peter's Square, and I just like took a picture of it," Ortega said.

The original sculpture was commissioned by Pope Francis in 2019. The artwork depicts groups of migrants and refugees on a boat, representing diverse cultures from around the world.

The piece resonates deeply with Ortega as she reflects on her family's journey.

"Like me being here at USD is like it's thanks to all of like my my grandparents and like ancestors that worked hard so I can be here," Ortega said.

Ortega wasn't aware that the sculpture and its artist, Timothy Schmalz, would be coming to campus. She attended Mass at the Founder's Chapel as usual when she realized the day's celebration was special.

Bishop Michael Pham of the Catholic Diocese of San Diego celebrated Mass honoring migrants on International Migrants Day. He said seeing and dedicating the statue held particular meaning as he reflected on his own journey as a refugee.

"Reminding us of the dignity of the human person, and we all are migrants on this journey in this world," Pham said.

"Our catholicity of who we are as a human person, living, caring for each other with respect and honor," Pham said.

The sculpture's artist said this piece of art aims to draw different emotions and contains hidden, significant symbols within it.

"As migrants moving from one place to another. So yes, I did put within the piece a baby Jesus and a Joseph and a Mary," Schmalz said.

The sculpture is featured prominently in front of the Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies. It was paid for through a donation from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

