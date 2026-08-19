USD ranked most beautiful campus, best quality of life in Princeton Review

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The University of San Diego was named the nation's most beautiful college campus and the top university for quality of life in The Princeton Review's "Best Colleges for 2027" rankings released Tuesday.

The rankings are based on a 98-question survey of 172,000 students at 392 schools nationwide, with the top 25 schools in a variety of categories included on each ranking list.

USD placed #1 in the "Most Beautiful Campus" and "Best Quality of Life" rankings, while also capturing the #2 spots for the "Happiest Students" and "Their Students Love These Colleges" lists.

USD also received top 25 rankings on several other lists, including "Best Health Services," "Best Campus Food," "Best College Library" and "Best College Dorms."

Rob Franek, editor-in-chief at The Princeton Review said the profiled colleges are part of "a select group" of around 14% of the nation's higher education institutions.

The full rankings can be viewed at https://www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings/best-colleges.

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