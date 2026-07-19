USD men's basketball team volunteers to help shelter pets

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The University of San Diego men's basketball team dished out an assist to the San Diego Humane Society this morning, providing support for shelter pets and bringing awareness to animals who are ready for adoption.

A group consisting of 21 players and team staff spent two hours Saturday at the Morena shelter down the street from campus, making more than 300 meatballs, preparing more than 160 packets for families adopting new pets and folding clean laundry, according to SDHS spokesman Jordan Frey.

The shelter is facing an ongoing crisis with more than 1,900 animals in its care. About 840 pets are available for immediate adoption.

``With nearly 2,000 animals currently in care, the partnership couldn't have come at a better time for the nonprofit organization,'' Frey said. ``The USD student athletes met some special adoptable dogs and took photos to help them find their new families.''

More information about the SDHS' adoptable pets can be found at sdhumane.org/adopt.

The Torero women's basketball team is scheduled to volunteer July 29, officials said.

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