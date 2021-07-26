USBP: Off-duty agent helps detain man with knife in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — U.S. Border Patrol said Monday an off-duty officer, with the help of another off-duty officer, apprehended a man this month who was reportedly charging toward people with a knife in downtown San Diego.

USBP said an off-duty officer was out to eat with his girlfriend in downtown San Diego on July 19 at about 7:30 p.m., when he saw a man reportedly slashing a knife through the air toward people.

The USBP agent helped clear the area and his girlfriend called 911, the agency said. He drew his personally-owned firearm and identified himself as law enforcement before instructing the man to drop the knife, USBP added.

The man reportedly ignored the request, USBP said. That's when another law enforcement officer who was also off-duty also stepped in and help the agent, and the man complied. Both off-duty officers detained the man until San Diego Police arrived.

“As sworn public servants, Border Patrol agents are never really off-duty,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “This agent’s actions embody CBP core values – Vigilance, Integrity, and Service to Country. I am proud of his bravery and composure under pressure.”