US Postal Service celebrates lowrider car culture Forever stamps release with San Diego event

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The United States Postal Service will celebrate lowrider culture Friday by hosting an event to release a new set of Forever stamps adorned with the "rolling canvases."

Starting at 11 a.m. at the Logan Heights Library, 567 S. 28th St., Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale, of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, will dedicate the stamps featuring lowriders, "rooted in 1940s-era Mexican American and Chicano communities throughout the American Southwest," a USPS statement read. The ceremony is open to the public.

The stamps feature five classic models:

-- A blue 1958 Chevrolet Impala named "Eight Figures"

-- An orange 1964 Chevrolet Impala named "The Golden Rose"

-- A green 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme named "Pocket Change"

-- A blue 1946 Chevrolet Fleetline named "Let the Good Times Roll/Soy Como Soy"

-- A red 1963 Chevrolet Impala named "El Rey"

"Lowriders are known for their "low and slow" cruising style and are often viewed as rolling canvases of stylized art, featuring dazzling paint jobs, intricate pinstriping, luxurious interiors, and customized hydraulic systems that allow them to hop and bounce, the statement reads.

USPS art director Antonio Alcalá designed the works using photographs by Humberto "Beto" Mendoza and Philip Gordon, with pinstriping by Danny Alvarado.

The Lowriders stamps are issued in panes of 15. As Forever stamps, they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce rate.

