US Open: Fans find 'best seat' at Torrey Pines

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) - As the best golfers in the world scramble to make the cut at the U.S. Open, fans are scrambling to find the best seat at the Torrey Pines Golf Course.

But, determining what makes one seat stand out over another is a subjective science for golf fans.

"These are the good seats here," said Chris Blatter from Santee. He found a perfect perch for watching birdies in the grandstand next to the 18th tee.

"It's open seating. We get the 18 here, and we can turn around and see the tee box on one. It's the best of both worlds," he told ABC 10News.

While some like sitting in the same spot all day, others prefer walking the course to see as many golfers as possible.

Some others like following specific groups around the course.

"I've watched a lot of golf on TV, so it's fun to watch the guys up close and follow them," said Poway resident Mac McCormick. He's following the group including John Rahm and Patrick Reed.

"We watched them on hole number one. Then we jumped over here to six. We're going to wait until they go through and then we'll jump over to eight and watch them again."

No matter their strategy, fans agree there's no bad view at Torrey Pines.