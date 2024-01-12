US Navy helicopter crashes in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Federal officials confirmed that a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed in the San Diego Bay Thursday.

Authorities said six crew members were inside an MH-60R helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41 when it entered the water around 6:40 p.m.

HSM-41, according to a release from a Navy official, is a Fleet Replacement Squadron that trains new Naval Aviators to fly and fight the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter.

"Due to the nature of the training, a safety boat was on location and, with the assistance of Federal Fire, all six crew members survived and were promptly moved ashore," a release from a Navy official said.

Crews are undergoing medical evaluation, and the incident is under investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

The United States Coast Guard confirmed they are assisting in the incident.

This is a breaking story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.