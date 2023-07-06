US Border Patrol names first female chief agent of USBP San Diego sector

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Patricia McGurk-Daniel, a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol, has been selected to head the USBP San Diego Sector office, where she will be the first woman to serve in the post, the federal agency announced Thursday.

McGurk-Daniel described her new role as chief Border Patrol agent in charge of the San Diego region as an opportunity to help "create a unified front against the transnational criminal organizations that operate in the California corridor and beyond."

"San Diego Sector has one of the most complex and challenging border environments in the United States, and partnerships with local, state, federal, tribal, and foreign agencies are an integral part of securing that environment," she said.

McGurk-Daniel joined the agency in 1999 after graduating from the 406th session of the U.S. Border Patrol Academy. She initially was assigned to the Nogales Border Patrol Station in the USBP Tucson Sector.

Over the next two-plus decades, she also served in the agency's El Centro, El Paso, San Diego, and Spokane sectors and completed assignments at the USBP Academy, U.S. Border Patrol headquarters, Customs and Border Protection Office of Intelligence, and CBP Office of the Commissioner, according to USBP public affairs.

She additionally served as commander of the CBP Migration Crisis Action Team, patrol agent in charge of the USBP Brown Field Station, deputy chief patrol agent of the USBP Academy, acting chief patrol agent of the USBP Spokane Sector, and deputy chief patrol agent of the San Diego Sector. She most recently held the post of chief patrol agent of USBP Yuma Sector.

McGurk-Daniel, who holds a bachelor of science degree in psychology from the University of Phoenix, is a graduate of the CBP Leadership Institute and the Department of Homeland Security Executive Capstone Program.