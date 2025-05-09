UPDATE: Up to 37 Salmonella cases linked to Aladdin Mediterranean Café

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County health officials say they've recorded 37 probable and confirmed Salmonella cases after dining at Aladdian Mediterranean Café in Clairemont between April 25th and May 1st.

Cases have been reported in people aged 1 to 90 years old, and nine people have been hospitalized. County officials say the source of the outbreak has not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Aladdian Mediterranean Cafe closed voluntarily on May 1st. County DEHQ and Public Health Services say the restaurant was been working closely with them during their investigation.

County investigates salmonella outbreak

Salmonella causes an infection called Salmonellosis. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea that might have blood or mucus, abdominal cramps, and fever. Symptoms generally begin 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Illness from salmonella can last 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment.

People who dined at Aladdin Mediterranean Café between April 25 and May 1, 2025, and feel ill with any of the symptoms listed should contact a healthcare provider as needed.

