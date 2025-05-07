Lawsuit filed against Aladdin Mediterranean Café over salmonella outbreak

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A lawyer who filed a lawsuit over a recent salmonella outbreak at a San Diego restaurant spoke to ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt about the legal action.

San Diego County health officials confirmed 24 salmonella cases and seven hospitalizations tied to an outbreak at Aladdin’s Mediterranean Café in Clairemont.

Lawsuit filed over salmonella outbreak at San Diego restaurant

Officials said the affected people reported dining at the restaurant between April 25 and 26, but the source of the contamination has yet to be identified.

Aladdin’s remains closed amid a county health investigation.

ABC 10News has reached out to the restaurant multiple times since Friday, May 2, for comment on the salmonella outbreak. Our newsroom has yet to hear back.