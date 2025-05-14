UPDATE: SDPD officer, supsect identified in Pacific Beach officer-involved shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Office has identified the officer and suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting in Pacific Beach last week.

The San Diego Police Officer has been identified as Dominic Bloemendaal. Officer Bloemendaal has been with the San Diego Police Department for seven years and is currently assigned to patrol at the Northern Division.

The suspect was identified as 54-year-old, William John Hanley. He is a current resident of San Diego County. Mr. Hanley is being charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer and Resisting an Executive Officer.

A witness notified the San Diego Police Dispatch at 4:20 p.m. May 8, 2025 about a man who was allegedly causing a disturbance and waving an axe inside the Pacific Beach/Taylor Library, according to the sheriff's department. Deputies said the suspect vandalized property inside the library and waved the weapon at people before leaving the library.

San Diego Police Department officers arrived and encountered a man matching the suspect's description holding a weapon resembling an axe on the 4300 block of Dawes Street. Several officers ordered the suspect to drop the weapon, but he failed to comply and an officer shot the suspect multiple times, authorities said.

Officers provided immediate medical aid to the suspect and called for paramedics, who took him to a hospital, where he is expected to survive, police said.

At the scene of the shooting, sheriff's homicide detectives recovered a weapon resembling an axe.

Per the Countywide Memorandum of Understanding, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit was called to the scene to conduct the officer- involved-shooting investigation. At this stage of the investigation, the motivation and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation, the sheriff's department said. Detectives are currently gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

When the homicide unit completes its investigation, it will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney's office to determine if the officers bear any criminal liability for their actions, authorities said. The police department will conduct an administrative investigation into the officers' discharge of their firearms.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Attorney's office will also monitor the investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330/after hours at 858-868-3200. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

