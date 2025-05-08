Deputies respond to police shooting in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says there was a police shooting involving its officers in Pacific Beach Thursday afternoon.

According to SDPD, officers shot someone in the area of Dawes Street and Thomas Avenue, which is right near the Pacific Beach Taylor Branch Library and just a few blocks away from the pier.

SDPD confirmed to ABC 10News that the suspect was taken to a hospital in the area. No officers were injured in this incident, per SDPD.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office is taking over this investigation. It's standard practice for another law enforcement agency to investigate the use of force of a police department for transparency purposes.

When Sky10 flew above the scene around 4:30 p.m., our cameras managed to zoom in on an axe sitting on the ground within the perimeter of the police tape.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.