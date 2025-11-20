UPDATE: San Diego County Sheriff's Office releases name of inmate who died in custody

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died while in custody on Sunday, Nov. 16, as 44-year-old Brandon Pleffner.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies at the San Diego Central Jail were performing their routine duties that day when they found Pleffner unresponsive in his cell.

Deputies immediately requested help from the facility's medical staff and began life-saving measures. Paramedics and the San Diego Fire Department took over life-saving measures upon arrival, but Pleffner was pronounced dead at the facility.

Pleffner was in custody since Nov. 8, facing charges for shoplifting with priors, the press release stated.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation, following protocol for all in-custody deaths.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of the death.

"The San Diego Sheriff's Office extends our sympathies to the Pleffner family and all those affected by his passing," the release states. "A Sheriff's Family Liaison Officer will continue to support the family as they navigate through this difficult time."

The Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board has been notified about the incident as well.