UPDATE: Police identify 18-year-old man killed in Escondido crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened Wednesday afternoon.

EPD officers responded to North Center City Parkway, just south of North Nutmeg Street, around 1:15 p.m. that day.

According to police, it was a single-vehicle rollover crash. The car left the roadway and traveled up an embankment before rolling over several times.

"A specific cause of the crash is currently under investigation," EPD's release said.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Preston Stubblefield, was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. According to the medical examiner's office, he was pronounced dead at 2:51 p.m. Thursday.

If you have any information about this crash that would help investigators, reach out to the officer on the case at 760-839-4423.



