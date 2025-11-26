UPDATE: Navy wife detained during green card interview released from ICE custody

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The wife of an active-duty Navy sailor was released from ICE custody after ICE initially detained her during a green card interview.

ABC 10News first brought you this story on Friday, Nov. 21. Thomas McCarthy said ICE detained his wife, Jessica, for overstaying her visa.

On Tuesday, Nov. 25, Jessica's attorney told 10News that she was granted bond on her recognizance, meaning they didn't have to pay in order for her to be released.

ICE told 10News it is committed to enforcing federal immigration laws.

