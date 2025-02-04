UPDATE: MAST announces recent arson arrests, Friars Fire still under investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's Metro Arson Strike Team has made several arson arrests connected to recent fires in downtown as it continues to investigate the Friars Fire that sparked in Mission Valley on Jan. 21, according to the San Diego Police Department.

According to SDPD, MAST made arrests in the following fires:



1400 11th Ave. on Jan. 12, 2025

Ricardo Agraz, 45, was arrested for arson after police say he intentionally started a fire in the area.

1000 F St. on Jan. 21, 2025

Jerry Saenphansiri, 44, allegedly lit a vehicle on fire at this location.

10900 San Diego Mission Road on Jan. 23, 2025

Shinisha Smith, 31, was arrested by MAST on an arson charge in connection with this fire in the Mission Valley area, not to be confused with the Friars Fire.



SDPD said it has also requested to charge a 66-year-old man in connection to the Center Fire, which sparked in Rancho Bernardo on Jan. 22. Arson investigators confirmed to ABC 10News on Thursday, Jan. 30, that the Center Fire started at a homeless encampment.

"The subject was not booked due to his injuries. The case was submitted to the DA," SDPD wrote in an email.

SDPD also says the Friars Road Fire from Jan. 21 is still under investigation by MAST. No suspects were in custody as of 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Both the Friars and Center fires triggered evacuation orders for several hours in the immediate area, sending residents scrambling.

