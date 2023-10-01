Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

UPDATE: Bridge work on I-5 finishes early, all lanes open

I-5 lanes reopened
ABC 10News
"Caltrans has finished the I-5 bridge repair work over SR-163 ahead of schedule. All northbound lanes of I-5 through downtown, on-ramps, off-ramps and connectors are open."
I-5 lanes reopened
Posted at 11:00 AM, Oct 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-01 14:02:18-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Caltrans finished work early this weekend on a project to repair the bridge deck over State Route 163, allowing for normal traffic flow to return on Interstate 5, officials said Sunday.

"Caltrans has finished the I-5 bridge repair work over SR-163 ahead of schedule. All northbound lanes of I-5 through downtown, on-ramps, off-ramps and connectors are open," the agency posted Sunday morning on X. "A big thanks to all involved in the effort. Drive safely. Have a nice weekend."

The work, which was limited to the northbound side of the freeway, had been scheduled to continue through 5 a.m. Monday. Crews had closed all but one lane of northbound I-5 overnight Friday.

The southbound side of the freeway was closed a few weeks ago for the same project.

"This proactive work will ensure the structural integrity of the I-5 bridge through downtown for years to come," Caltrans District Director Gustavo Dallarda said in early September.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate

Click Here To Donate