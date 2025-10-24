UPDATE: Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured 12-year-old in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The El Cajon Police Department says it has arrested a man in connection with Wednesday night's hit-and-run crash that left a 12-year-old with serious injuries.

Officers were sent to the 300 block of Ballantyne Street, near East Park Ave., around 8 p.m. on Oct. 22 after receiving reports of a boy down on the road suffering from "major head trauma."

In Friday morning's press release, ECPD says traffic investigators analyzed debris from the crash scene and identified the suspect vehicle as a BMW X5; witnesses had told police that night the vehicle in question was a white or silver SUV. Using license plate reader technology, officers searched the database and found a possible match on the white BMW X5 that was in the area around the time of the crash.

ECPD located the SUV parked at a business in Lakeside, and it had damage consistent with the debris left at the site of the crash. Police arrested Dani Korkis, a 35-year-old Lakeside man, and he was booked into county jail on felony hit-and-run charges, ECPD's press release says. Bail was set at $50,000, according to the jail log.

ECPD says the injured boy was stable at the hospital as of Friday morning.

"The El Cajon Police Department would like to thank our local news media for covering this story and soliciting the community’s help to look out for the involved vehicle,"

ECPD says if you have more information aout this case, reach out to them at 619-579-3311.