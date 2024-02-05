San Diego issues evacuation warning for flood-prone areas

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With another winter storm set to bring heavy rainfall, the city is urging residents in low-lying areas to take precautions against potential flooding.

An evacuation warning will be issued tonight via text message to residents residing in flood-prone neighborhoods, including Southcrest, Mountain View, Encanto, San Ysidro, Sorrento Valley, and Mission Valley.

"We have been advised by the National Weather Service that this upcoming rain event could pack a powerful punch with another record amount of rainfall over an extended period of time,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. “As a result, I am urging all San Diegans to take the proper precautions and make the necessary preparations now."

As a result of the storm on Jan. 22, the city has established a temporary evacuation shelter at the Municipal Gym in Balboa Park, and it will remain open throughout the coming week.

Residents under the evacuation warning can request a ride to a temporary shelter at no cost from the United Taxi Workers. To schedule a ride, call 619-280-4444 or download the Ride United (Passenger) application on the phone.

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in eight Southern California counties, including San Diego County. The storm was arriving Sunday afternoon, with widespread heavy rain occurring Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood watch will take effect beginning at 4 p.m. Monday and will last until Wednesday morning. The heaviest rain is expected from Monday to Tuesday, along with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Sand and sandbags are available at 10 recreation centers and two libraries across the city during standard operating hours. Pre-filled sandbags will be available at the Encanto Recreation Center and Mountain View Community Center on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for residents in those communities.

In addition to official warnings, residents are encouraged to play an active role in minimizing the risk of flooding near their homes by following these important steps:



Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings, and other debris around storm drains and curb gutters near home.

Keep lids securely closed on trash and recycle bins when placing them on the street for collection. Position each bin approximately 2 to 3 feet away from the curb to avoid impeding stormwater flow.

Turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff.

Know the safest routes to and from your home or property in case of flooding.

Slow down and do not drive, ride, or walk through floodwaters.

Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding.

"Please, if you can, stay home and off the roads," said Nora Vargas, the chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. "Please take advantage of the help by visiting AlertSanDiego or calling 211. Follow the county on social media and pay attention to emergency information and instructions regarding flooding.”

