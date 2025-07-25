'Unusual' burglary leaves San Carlos family heartbroken

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Carlos family is reeling after an "unusual" burglary left a home ransacked and family heirlooms missing.

"When I came back and saw the mess, my heart was broken. I felt so violated," Marwa Noor said.

The burglary occurred in the afternoon on a mid-June day at Noor's home off Navajo Road. The intruders ransacked the entire house, including her 7-year-old son's bedroom.

The thieves stole electronics, cash and a jewelry box containing dozens of pieces, including a gold necklace given to Noor by her mother, who passed away in 2006.

"Whenever I looked at it, I remembered my mom," Noor said. "I want to cry. Every time I remember it, it's gone."

The total monetary loss is estimated at tens of thousands of dollars, but the sentimental value of the stolen items is immeasurable.

What appears to make this burglary unusual is how the thieves gained entry. Instead of breaking glass, it appears they somehow removed a sliding door, which opens to the backyard, from its track.

“The officer said, ‘This is unusual. I've never seen anything like this. They usually smash the window,’" Noor said, referring to the responding officer's reaction.

The burglar apparently took extra precautions to avoid making noise.

"They didn't want to make a noise, didn't want to smash the door," Noor said.

Weeks after the break-in, as dust accumulated on the sliding door, a new clue emerged.

"What we believe these marks are, are suction cups," Noor said.

The outline of what appears to be suction cups on the glass suggests how the burglar managed to remove the sliding door without breaking it.

"They need to be caught ASAP," Noor said. "If they're not caught, they're just going to keep doing it. And they'll keep getting better, and it could become violent at one point.”

A San Diego Police Department spokesperson says they are waiting on DNA results for trace evidence and have not linked the case to any other burglaries. Investigators say the sliding door may have been unsecured and declined to describe the burglary as "unusual."

Anyone with information on the case can email tips to KStancil@pd.sandiego.gov or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.