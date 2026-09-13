Unknown objects on Oceanside street prompt investigation, shelter in place

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities are investigating the discovery of multiple unknown objects on an Oceanside street Sunday, including at least one device that was deemed suspicious.

Just after 10:15 a.m., the Oceanside Fire Department was notified of multiple items with markings that were considered concerning found near Castellano Way and Vandegrift Boulevard.

At least one of the items was described as suspicious in nature, prompting additional assistance from San Diego County hazmat crews and the Bomb/Arson Unit.

Authorities were forced to shut down the immediate area and issue a Sig Alert for several hours as the probe unfolded into the afternoon.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents at 700 Arthur Ave. and 4900 El Mirlo Drive.