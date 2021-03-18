University of San Diego professor investigated, accused of using 'offensive language' when referring to people from China

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A faculty member at the University of San Diego School of Law is under investigation for allegedly making a blog post using offensive language referring to people from China.

In a letter to students, signed by the dean of the School of Law on campus, he explained the post was concerning the origin of COIVD-19, using offensive language in reference to people from China. The dean said the blog is not hosted by the university.

Students told ABC 10News they've made formal complaints about the professor several times in the last year. The most recent post, they say, was made last week.

The teacher has been identified by several students, but ABC 10News is not naming him since school officials have not confirmed his identity.

ABC 10News has reached out to him but has not heard back.

Full letter sent to USD students: