University of San Diego faculty member, student discuss impact and influence of new pope amid conclave

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The late Pope Francis was known for speaking out on many issues and influenced many Catholics.

"And looking at people who l want to lead like, that Francis was really unique,” said University of San Diego freshman Alan Hickerson.

Catholics like Hickerson are waiting to see who will take over after Pope Francis.

"That leading with love and leading with humility is something that I've just come to love from Francis. So, that's something that I would look for and hope to see in the next Pope,” Hickerson said.

Francis was also a vocal pope speaking on global political issues like immigration, climate change, and the LGBTQ+ community.

"The Pope has a particular moral gravitas or moral role around the world,” Michael Lovette-Colyer, VP Of Mission Integration at USD, said.

Lovette-Colyer oversees weaving the values and mission of USD into every aspect of the campus.

ABC 10News asked him what impact a pope could have on policymakers if the pontiff is more conservative or progressive.

"I don't think the Pope's orientation will have a direct impact on any policy issues. Instead, though, as I mentioned before, I think the Pope's attention, interests, concerns, the things that the Pope makes a priority will help shape the narrative of what issues or what policies need to be examined,” Lovette-Colyer said.

Lovette-Colyer says the impact depends on how active and engaged the next pontiff will be on issues like those Francis was.

"Now not every Pope will not necessarily do that. It remains to be seen what his successor will do how he will take up that role,” Lovette-Colyer said.

"Surely, the next person will have to distinguish themselves and be themselves. So, we're not going to get somebody that's exactly like Pope Francis. But the question is, you know, how will this person maintain continuity with Pope Francis."