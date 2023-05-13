University of San Diego celebrates military-connected grads aboard USS Midway

The University of San Diego honored 41 military-connected students during a graduation celebration aboard the USS Midway Museum on Friday.

The group of graduating students consisted of veterans, active-duty servicemembers, spouses and dependents, according to USD.

The students were presented with a USD Military and Veterans Program stole to wear at their commencement ceremonies later this month.

USD's Military and Veterans Program organized the event. The program acts as a central office on the campus dedicated to helping military-connected students. Additionally, it helps dole out the education benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs.