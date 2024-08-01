University of California President Michael Drake to step down

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - University of California President Dr. Michael V. Drake, whose tenure overseeing the 10-campus system included the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the more recent protests over the Israel-Hamas war announced Wednesday he will step down from his post after the 2024-25 academic year.

Drake, 74, has been president of the UC system since July 2020.

As UC president, Drake also oversees six academic health systems and three nationally affiliated labs, in addition to the university campuses. Prior to assuming his role as the 21st UC president, he served as Ohio State University president for six years from 2014 through June 2020.

Born in New York City and raised in New Jersey and Sacramento, Drake attended Stanford University before moving to UC San Francisco for medical school.

Drake's history with the UC system runs longer than 25 years from the onset of his academic career at UCSF, through which he has held academic and administrative roles in UCSF, UC Irvine and UC Riverside.

According to the UC, some of his notable accomplishments have been strengthening relations with Gov. Gavin Newsom, including a five-year funding Compact, development of a systemwide Tuition Stability Plan and creation of the UC Native American Opportunity Plan.

"At every turn, I have sought to listen to those I served, to uphold our shared UC values, and to do all I could to leave this institution in better shape than it was before," Drake said in a statement. "I'm proud to see the university continuing to make a positive impact on the lives of countless Californians through research, teaching, and public service."

His tenure was riddled with high-profile challenges, such as a switch to remove instruction during the COVID pandemic, calls for defunding of campus law enforcement following protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and the more recent pro-Palestinian protests on campus and demands that the university system divest from Israel.

According to a statement from his office, "One of the president's core priorities has been creating a safe and respectful community that fosters a free exchange of ideas. He led a comprehensive, systemwide effort with key stakeholders across the University to reimagine public safety and launch a Systemwide Office of Civil Rights to help ensure that every member of the UC community feels safe and respected."

The UC Board of Regents will establish a committee to search for Drake's successor. The committee will include students, faculty, staff and alumni representatives, according to the UC.

