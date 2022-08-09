Traffic signal installed 12 years after speeding complaints in University City neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After more than a decade of concerns from neighbors a busy intersection in University City finally has a traffic signal.

ABC 10News has been following this story ever since residents complained about people speeding down Governor Drive past Lakewood Street.

“Many motorists use governor drive as a way to bypass traffic on the 805 which is just a few blocks down the street and Genesee Avenue,” says neighbor Mark Powell. “They pop off the freeway they can be doing 50, 60, 70 miles an hour down this road.”

Powell also added there is only one way in and out of the neighborhood.

Local leaders stood with community members Tuesday morning as the city finally unveiled the long-awaited street signal. Neighbors say they have been waiting 12 years for the signal to be placed at the intersection.

When asked why it took so long, Council member Joe LaCava says here is a two-step process. Once the city receives a request it will decide if the location qualifies for a traffic signal. If approved, then funding must be secured. Every year it is not installed the price goes up.

“We ran into the pandemic which slowed everything down,” says LaCava. “Supply chains have been problematic which is why the signal today is not energized yet. One last part just showed up yesterday.”

Mayor Todd Gloria says the project signifies the administration’s priority of investing in local infrastructure and public safety.

About $3.1 million has been included in the city’s budget to improve traffic signals across San Diego. More positions have also been added in the transportation department to do the work.

Local leaders say the traffic signal will be operating by the end of the month.