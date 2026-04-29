United Airlines plane hits possible drone above San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A United Airlines plane attempting to land at San Diego International Airport Wednesday morning struck what pilots believed was a drone.

At around 8:20 a.m., United Flight 1980 — which was coming from San Francisco — was preparing to land in San Diego when the reported incident happened.

Pilots described the object as a small, shiny red drone; they reported the strike after they landed.

United officials confirmed the plane “landed safely, and customers deplaned normally at the gate.”

Additionally, United officials stated there were no signs of damage to the Boeing 737.

The Federal Aviation Administration told ABC 10News they were aware of the reported incident and are investigating.

The FAA noted, “Pilots cannot operate drones above 400 feet altitude unless they have specific FAA authorization. Drone pilots also must avoid restricted airspace, including the airspace around airports.”