Union reaches tentative agreement with Stater Bros. as strike looms

(KGTV) — A California Union announced Friday that it has reached a tentative agreement with a major grocery chain as a possible worker strike looms.

United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 770 announced on Twitter Friday that it had reached a tentative agreement with Stater Bros.

Negotiations are still ongoing with several other grocery chains, including Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavillions.

Following the announcement, Ralphs said it’s currently “at the bargaining table to negotiate a contract that rewards and invests in its people, keeps groceries affordable for customers and maintains a sustainable business that creates jobs in the future.”

Grocery workers have voted to strike if a deal can’t be reached. No date for a possible strike has been set.

