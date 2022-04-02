Watch
Union reaches tentative agreement with Stater Bros. as strike looms

David Zalubowski/AP
Displays of bags of snack foods frame an aisle without a customer in a King Soopers grocery store Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in southeast Denver. The union representing more than 8,000 workers in 68 stores across metropolitan Denver announced on Friday, Jan. 21, that a tentative agreement has been reached to end a 10-day strike against King Soopers and its parent, Kroger Co. The union will vote on the agreement on Monday, Jan. 24. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:45 PM, Apr 01, 2022
(KGTV) — A California Union announced Friday that it has reached a tentative agreement with a major grocery chain as a possible worker strike looms.

United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 770 announced on Twitter Friday that it had reached a tentative agreement with Stater Bros.

Negotiations are still ongoing with several other grocery chains, including Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavillions.

Following the announcement, Ralphs said it’s currently “at the bargaining table to negotiate a contract that rewards and invests in its people, keeps groceries affordable for customers and maintains a sustainable business that creates jobs in the future.”

Grocery workers have voted to strike if a deal can’t be reached. No date for a possible strike has been set.

