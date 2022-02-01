Strange booming noise heard throughout San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans are looking for answers after hearing mysterious booms throughout the county Tuesday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Maneadero, Baja California, but no major activity has been reported in the area Tuesday.

Camp Pendleton also said the base is firing mortar rounds and artillery between 6 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. February 1. The activity is taking place at the Whiskey/Zulu Impact area, according to the base.

Camp Pendleton

“Depending on atmospheric conditions, the sound of the explosions may be amplified and heard up to 50 miles away,” according to Camp Pendleton.

Residents throughout the county from the South Bay to Mira Mesa, and San Carlos reported rattling walls and windows Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.