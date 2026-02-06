Understanding concealed carry laws in California in the wake of recent national events

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- California residents have the right to obtain a concealed carry weapons license, but strict regulations govern where firearms can be carried, particularly at demonstrations and protests.

The debate over Second Amendment rights has intensified following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti during an encounter with federal immigration authorities in Minneapolis. Officials said Pretti brought a gun to a protest where there were no restrictions and had a license to carry a concealed weapon.

Unlike Minnesota, California prohibits bringing firearms to demonstrations. However, residents can apply for a carry concealed weapons (CCW) license through a rigorous process.

"We go over what's in their application to make sure it's all current. We take their photo, we do their electronic fingerprints, and then they go into a 90-day background process," Jessica Marty said.

Marty is an operations supervisor in the licensing division with the San Diego Sheriff's Office. She said the background check is rigorous and must come back clean in order to qualify.

"Their fingerprints go to the DOJ, the Department of Justice, and the FBI. So they're running their backgrounds based off of fingerprints and arrests, and then we do a local background check as well," Marty said.

California mandates where CCW holders can and cannot carry their permits. In San Diego, the Sheriff's Office maintains a long list of prohibited places where CCW license holders cannot carry firearms.

Those seeking a license must also complete safety training requirements.

"If they're approved, they have to go through their 16-hour safety course, and at that point, how long the process takes is up to the applicant," Marty said.

Officials emphasize that lawfully carrying a firearm is a significant responsibility that demands careful judgment at all times.

The case highlights the varying state laws surrounding concealed carry rights and has reignited discussions about where and when firearms can be legally carried in public spaces.

