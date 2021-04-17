Uncertainty, fear of post-COVID life could be 'cave syndrome'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- As things continue to open up and more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, life is starting to look a little more like it used to before the pandemic. Many, however, are still feeling anxious and uneasy.

A Florida psychologist has named the trend 'cave syndrome' being attached, or used to, the life we adjusted to during the pandemic.

Local physiologists say they've noticed these feelings in their patients, in both introvert and extrovert personalities.

Dr. Jill Stoddard is a local clinical psychologist and author of a book called Be Mighty. Dr. Stoddard says the best thing to do if you're feeling this way is to ease into things and slowly start doing things you're comfortable with.

Yesenia Garcia, co-founder, and CEO of Diosa Leon says she's been feeling that anxiety as things start to reopen. Garcia is partially vaccinated but says she plans on re-entering into normal life slowly. As an extrovert, Garcia says she worries about introverts who may be feeling anxious about being in social settings again.

Dr. Stoddard says it's important for people to understand, and respect, that everyone has different comfort levels and will do things at their own pace when returning to normal life.