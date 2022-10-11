Ukrainians rally in San Diego as war against Russia continues

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Ukrainians in San Diego gathered Monday night for a rally in University City to bring attention to the ongoing war against Russia's invasion.

The most recent attacks on Ukraine on Monday brought up painful memories for those that attended.

The rally took place over Interstate 5 on Nobel Drive. The group says they planned it at that location so it was visible, hard to ignore, and so people don't forget what's going on in their home country.

The crowd draped a massive Ukrainian flag over the freeway, as some drivers honked in support.

The group also carried blue and yellow umbrellas, calling on leaders around the world to close the airspace over Ukraine.