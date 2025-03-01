Ukrainians in San Diego host rally, react to Oval Office showdown between Trump and Zelensky

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tensions boiled over inside the Oval Office Friday between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Now, that explosive confrontation is leaving an uneasy feeling for Ukrainians in San Diego.

Friday night, dozens of Ukrainians gathered in La Jolla in support of Ukraine and its president.

The crowd at the rally described Friday morning's meeting between the two world leaders as sad and disappointing.



The rally in La Jolla had been planned since last week, but after what happened Friday, some felt it was even more important to show up.

"We drive more than two hours but we understand that it's important for everybody, it's for peace," said Svitlani Mokrii, who drove down to the rally from Orange County with her husband for the event.

The married couple moved to the U.S. in late 2022 after the war started.

Like the rest of the world, the couple watched this morning's meeting at the Oval Office, what was supposed to be an agreement between the two countries over access to Ukraine's minerals derailed into a shouting match.

The couple was stunned by what they witnessed.

"I want the American people to know that we are not gambling, we are fighting for our right to exist," said Roman Karachewskyi.

Zelensky is now saying he wouldn't sign the agreement without security guarantees to prevent Russia from invading again. The press conference where the presidents were supposed to sign the agreement was canceled.

Ron Bee is a local national security expert who weighed in on the exchange.

"So this is part of the negotiating tactics, very unusual because if you're a mediator, you don't call people out in front of the cameras," said Bee.

With Ukraine-U.S. relations now up in the air, those at Friday's rally are hopeful things don't escalate further.

