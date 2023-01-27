Ukrainian art exhibit being displayed at Villa Montezuma in Sherman Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Ukrainian artists will have their work on display in San Diego starting Friday. The art exhibit comes as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches.

The art is on display at Villa Montezuma, in Sherman Heights, a site with a history of its own.

The exhibit, The Heart and Soul of Ukraine, spans the three stories of the home, meant to highlight the impact of the Russian invasion-affecting families for generations.

The artwork depicts the different traditions and lifestyles of the Ukrainian people. Some of the artwork is colorful and vibrant, and others pieces are much darker, highlighting the struggles of war.

The idea for the exhibit came in part from former Senator Ben Hueso, who studied in Ukraine in the 1990s.

The artwork was brought directly from Ukraine or from artists who left the country after Russia’s invasion last year.

The exhibit is opening as the war in Ukraine rages on. Wednesday the U.S. announced they’ll send 31 battle tanks to Ukraine. President Biden said the decision is to help Ukrainians counter Russia's ‘evolving tactics and strategy'.

For artist Ira Vish, her artwork is a form of thank you to the U.S. for their role in the fight for independence.

The exhibit is operated by tours only and will run until April 2. To reserve your spot, text 619-233-8833.

Tours are available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Villa Montezuma (except Easter Sunday).

A $5 donation is suggested.

Click here for full information on Villa Montezuma and its events.