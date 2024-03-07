UCSD students organize large protest in support of Palestine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A large protest supporting Palestine and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza was held on the UC San Diego campus Wednesday afternoon.

Students for Justice in Palestine, the group that organized the rally, said its goal was to hold the biggest protest in campus history.

The rally began around 3 p.m. on the Matthews Quad. Supporters of Palestine at the event said the war's violence has gone on unfettered for too long.

Ahead of the protest, the university sent out a notification saying security was increased on campus.

Some professors at UCSD wrote to university leadership and State Senator Toni Atkins in an attempt to cancel the protest ahead of time.

ABC 10News spoke to one of those professors. She says she is fearful of what could happen on campus, given the tension surrounding the war.

"I know that they have to contend with the idea of freedom of speech as well, and I understand that SJP as a student org is allowed to do such a thing," says Dr. Rachel Millstone from UCSD's Department of Education Studies. "But we heard there were going to be busloads of people coming to campus, and the potential violence drove me to write this letter."

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the protest remained peaceful throughout the event.

UCSD released a statement saying it condemns antisemitism, Islamophobia and "all forms of hate." Read the full statement below:

"UC San Diego unequivocally condemns all forms of hate. As a public university, UC San Diego is required to allow access to campus and support everyone’s right to constitutionally protected free speech. We expect and encourage everyone to exercise their constitutional rights respectfully and peacefully during this student-organized demonstration. Violations of the law and university policy will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent. We call upon all Tritons, visitors and other community members to reaffirm our commitment to embody UC San Diego’s Principles of Communityin our words, actions and how we treat one another."

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to cover the protest and gather more details.