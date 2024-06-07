UCSD students arrested at Gaza Solidarity encampment say school withheld transcripts, graduation in jeopardy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Students at UC San Diego who participated in the Gaza solidarity last month say the university has placed holds on their degrees and is withholding their transcripts.

Students told ABC 10News that seven graduating seniors are affected.

Several students and their supporters marched through campus, demanding amnesty for the students. Thursday afternoon, they held a press conference.

The students covered their faces and refused to give their names out of fear of further discipline.

They say their participation in the solidarity encampment was part of their First Amendment right.

Police broke up the encampment last month after six days. Before breaking down the encampment, police declared it an unlawful assembly and warned people to leave or risk being arrested.

Officers arrested 64 people, but just 40 of them were students.

Now the seven seniors with degree holds aren't sure what will happen to their diplomas or transcripts.

UCSD sent ABC 10News the following statement regarding the holds: