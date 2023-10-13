UCSD Hillel shows support to brothers and sisters in Israel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The local Israeli and Palestinian communities continue to speak out following the war overseas.

Today, generations of Jewish people gathered to march on the UC San Diego campus with the message -- "Never again is now."

Chants of support from the hundreds of people who showed up to UCSD to support their brothers and sisters in Israel. Many of them know people that are fighting overseas and know people who have died in all this violence."

Emotions filled the UCSD campus as hundreds gathered to show their support for Israel.

"This is not a war. It's a massacre," said Shani Menna.

Jewish students like Shani Menna were in the crowd.

"Never again is now," she said.

She said she has family members in Israel.

She said she doesn't feel safe right now, but knows she can't remain silent.

"The Jewish people have overcome for more than 3,000 years," she said as Barbara Ostroff hugged her.

"We will overcome. I am the child of holocaust survivors and I stand here with the children and grandchildren of my parents and ancestors. We will survive. We are not going anywhere," said Ostroff.

Ostroff said she has all the hope in the next generation of Jewish people standing alongside young adults like Shani.

Not far from the rally, I spoke to Palestinian students, who say they are also hurting.

They told me don't want all Palestinians to be associated with Hamas.

"We are more than that. We are people advocating for our right to exist. I shouldn't have to feel that my existence is controversial," said Summer.

All this unfolded, less than 24 hours before the Jewish community was told to be on high alert.

The former leader of Hamas has called for a day of protest Friday.

Ucsd Hillel said security is in place.

The Jewish community is taking this alert seriously, but they say that they will not live in fear.