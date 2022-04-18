UCSD Health opens clinic for digestive health in University City

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - UC San Diego Health has opened a clinic for patients with gastrointestinal and digestive conditions -- a facility located in the Westfield UTC shopping mall, and touted as the first clinic of its kind in the county, it was announced Monday.

The clinic will offer care from specialists for patients with a range of issues, including the esophagus, stomach, intestines and colon.

A team of physicians, surgeons, endoscopists, oncologists, radiologists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, psychologists and dieticians will care for patients with conditions such as gastroesophageal reflux disease, inflammatory bowel disease, hernias, obesity and cancer.

"We are excited about the opening of this new clinic. It is in a highly visible location in our community, meeting patients where they need us," said Dr. Christopher Kane, CEO of UCSD Health Physician Group. "Our health system continues to expand services and locations throughout San Diego County so our patients have convenient access to our extraordinary medical and surgical teams for all of their health care needs."

The 11,000 square-foot clinic has 18 patient exam rooms. According to Dr. Santiago Horgan, chief of the division of minimally invasive surgery at UCSD Health, patients eligible for surgery will have access to a team of experts who have pioneered minimally invasive surgeries, including device implantation, that minimize the number of scars and healing time.

"We know how challenging living with digestive diseases can be for patients. We want to provide them the most superb experience when they come for care," said Dr. Sonia Ramamoorthy, chief of the division of colon and rectal surgery at UCSD Health. "The new clinic allows for a true synergy and collaborative approach for our patients and teams, all working together to achieve the best outcomes for good health."

The clinic, located at 4303 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 2110 in Westfield UTC, is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.