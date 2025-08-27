Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

UCSD, Scripps forecasting model to predict sewage contamination

Sewage-contaminated runoff in Tijuana River prompts Imperial Beach water closure
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FILE
Sewage-contaminated runoff in Tijuana River prompts Imperial Beach water closure
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — University of California San Diego researchers develop a forecasting model to predict sewage contamination levels of South Bay Beaches.

A recently developed model shows how the Tijuana River’s flow of sewage-contaminated water flows up the California coastline using currents and predicted tides. The website breaks down an estimation of the contamination levels of certain geographic areas hour-by-hour for about four days at a time.

“The typical swimmer will have a certain risk of getting sick if the wastewater fraction is a certain amount,” Dr. Matthew Spydell, the lead researcher for the team, said. “So we can translate the wastewater fraction to an odds of getting sick.”

The forecast is meant to be just that – however, a forecast. Spydell added that the model isn’t an official recommendation of when it is safe to swim and when it isn’t at certain beaches; rather, swimmers should check and see if there are any signs posted warning swimmers of contamination levels.

Using the model, researchers are able to pinpoint with about 80% accuracy when beaches up and down the Coast could be safe to use, though the final decision is up to public health officials with San Diego County.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DONATE FREE BOOKS TO STUDENTS

DONATE FREE BOOKS TO STUDENTS