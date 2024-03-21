UC workers rally in La Jolla for more affordable housing & fair contract

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Union organizers leading protests across the state at UC campuses including here in San Diego calling for more affordable housing.

Isaac Zamora's a respiratory therapist at UC San Diego Health.

He’s dressed in scrubs, holding with a microphone, he's making his voice heard.

"We need to see them invest in front line workers,” Zamora said.

What he's talking about is making it easier for UC workers to live in the communities they care for.

"I can't tell you the number of people that I work with that are living in Riverside County. But, they work here inside San Diego County,” Zamora said.

"You shouldn't have to live in another county just to work in San Diego and that's what we are seeing. I have a check engine light that's on in. I can't get it afford to get it repaired. I've been driving that for over a year."

Zamora told ABC 10News he lives 50 miles from campus. We did the math. Assuming Zamora works 5 days a week, driving 100 miles to and from work with gas being what is on average in the state and how many miles per gallon cars get on average, he's spending around $100 a week.

Various chants during the protest were like, "Treat your workers like you should,” and more.

Zamora and other colleagues are calling for UC system dump investments in companies they believe make the state housing crisis work.

"I really want them to give us a fair contract because each one of us deserve a fair contract,” Dina Johnson, UC Healthcare Worker, said.

A spokesperson for the union that organized this rally and others across the state tells me that's part of their fight.

"You have to address the things that workers need. And yes, they need to keep up with the cost of living. But, UC has to invest in the housing supply shortage,” Todd Stenhouse, AFSCME Local 3299 Spokesperson, said.

The UC Office of the President sent ABC 10News the following statement on Wednesday, “The University of California recognizes housing affordability is challenging for all Californians, including UC students, faculty, and staff. We are committed to recognizing our union-represented employees with competitive compensation packages as part of their employment. While UC has no control over statewide rents or housing costs, we know the cost of living in California is high. By providing employees with competitive wages and regular pay increases, we aim to help our employees with their cost-of-living expenses.”

Some here on Wednesday say change needs to happen and soon.

"I cannot survive. I'm a single mom with two kids, right? The rent is going up there's no stopping. But our pay is not going up either. So, either I work overtime and work 16 hours just to make my ends meet or my family's going to not survive,” Johnson said.

