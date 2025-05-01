UC San Diego workers strike over hiring freeze

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thursday is May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day. This year, more than 20,000 workers with the University of California system went on strike across the state over the system’s hiring freeze.

They argue the UC system shouldn’t have frozen hiring back in March, since workers say they’re already struggling to do their jobs due to a lack of workers.

This all started back on March 19. That’s when the UC system announced it would pause all hiring across the state, after the Trump Administration promised to take away hundreds of millions of dollars of funding per year.

Protest organizers say this is an issue that should have been negotiated with the union, calling the freeze, “abrupt, unilateral and unlawful.”

But UC pushed back, saying a hiring freeze is their decision to make, despite ongoing issues with staffing levels.

This is happening while the union has been in contract negotiations since last June, asking for better pay and benefits.

ABC 10News met a counselor for students at UCSD, who says at times, patient care has been delayed by weeks or even months.

“Our waitlist ballooned. It could take two to three months for a student to see a therapist ongoing after first having an intake,” said Nora Mitchell, a Counselor at UCSD. “That meant there were folks in crisis or a critical time in their schooling. And they weren't getting the care that they needed because we were understaffed.”

In a recent statement, the UC system says it froze hiring out of financial necessity, and continues to negotiate in good faith with the unions. Their next negotiation dates are May 8 and 9.

The UC system also says patients could face delays Thursday with parking, appointments and refilling medications.