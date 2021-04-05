UC San Diego to return to regular capacity, in-person classes in fall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — UC San Diego plans to fully return to in-person classes in the fall semester, according to a notice sent out by the university.

The college's notice says based on "detailed modeling from our public health experts," the school is planning for primarily in-person classes at normal capacity in the fall. In addition to normal classes, the school is also planning for libraries and computer labs to reopen for use and residence halls to welcome back students at normal capacities.

UCSD says it expects that 90% of adults will be vaccinated before the end of August and that all campus employees have already been offered vaccination appointments.

"We will support the health and well-being of students, staff, and faculty in fall 2021 in accordance with the public health guidelines from the county and the state. The appropriate services and support mechanisms (e.g., vaccination, symptom screening, on-arrival testing, asymptomatic testing, contact tracing, isolation/quarantine housing, wastewater monitoring, outdoor classrooms, compliance protocols, and cleaning services) will continue to be provided as necessary. Our decisions will continue to be guided by the science, the data, and the modeling. We will also be prepared for any contingencies that may arise," the school's notice read.

The campus expects face coverings to still be required during the fall semester and some classes may need to be taught outdoors or virtually because masks not be possible, like language classes or certain music classes. Some students may also not be able to join campus classes from abroad due to visa or travel restrictions, requiring a level of remote course offerings.

UCSD says the campus has not had any transmission of COVID-19 in indoor or outdoor classes or research laboratories.