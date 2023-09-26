UC San Diego students struggle to find on-campus housing as fall quarter begins

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It may not feel like fall, but the latest fall quarter at UC San Diego began on Monday, and it was a stressing situation on campus for some students.

“I found out in maybe in May, so I knew for a while that I was on the wait list,” student Paris Holifield said, referring to the campus housing wait list.

Holifield wasted no time finding a place to live while waiting to get off the list.

“Last minute, I had to find an apartment, a new roommate; actually, I had to get two new roommates just to be able to pay my rent. It’s really, really expensive out here, so it was really stressful,” Holifield said.

In mid-August, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported more than 2,300 students were on UC San Diego’s housing wait list.

Those who have been on previous wait lists said it’s not an easy time.

“I was in an apartment for a month only, for a month lease only. And then I had to move out. So, I was like, ‘Where the heck am I going to be sleeping when school actually starts?’” said second-year UCSD grad student Jocelyn Huitron.

Now that school is starting, one first-year student’s worry of being on the wait list was recently lifted once she learned she was taken off the list.

“If I weren’t able to get housing, what would I do? Is there any other plans I could make? Like financially especially because on campus there’s financial aid and I’m definitely relying on that,” said UCSD freshman Angelia Kwan.

UC San Diego officials said in a statement that it’s proud to rank third in nation for the amount of on campus housing for students. It also said in the statement, in part, “The university’s commitment to providing on-campus housing to students can be seen across campus, with three new projects underway that will provide housing for more than 5,700 additional students by 2025.”

Holifield said handling her housing situation is starting to stack up.

“I had to buy a car this summer to commute to school,” Holifield said. “I work part-time, so I kind of have to budget. I have to pay rent. And then gas and the parking permits and never being able to park on campus. And then food because, you know, you get less money from FAFSA. Not being able to live on campus is a huge expense.”

“I think that the university should make sure that when it’s bringing in new students that it can house the students,” Holifield added.

UCSD said in their statement that expanding on-campus housing at below-market rates will continue to be a priority.